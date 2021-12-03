Advertisement

Alexandria Courthouse to host AG Jeff Landry’s lawsuit against President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(WAFB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit against the Biden administration vaccine mandate for federal contractors will make its way to Alexandria on Monday.

Oral arguments are slated to be heard in the Alexandria Federal Courthouse by Judge Dee Drell at 1:30 p.m.

The state’s Solicitor General, Liz Murrill, will argue the motion on behalf of the attorney general, calling for a preliminary injunction. That means that part of the mandate would be temporarily stopped.

This past Tuesday, a federal judge in Monroe temporarily stopped the requirement that millions of healthcare workers nationwide get their first shot before December 6.

Landry, and the attorneys general of 13 other states, sued the Biden administration over the rule last month.

The court hearing set for Monday applies to federal contractors. News Channel 5 will have coverage throughout the afternoon on what happens.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday evening a shooting took place at the Valero gas station on Jackson Street. It...
Digging into the 911 calls after a man opened fire at an Alexandria gas station
Dmarcus Dynell Lamb
Lake Charles man arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide
Kevin Raphiel Jr.
Cloutierville man arrested following high speed chase
Educators hold their awards at a ceremony put on by the Rapides Parish School Board recognizing...
RPSB awards teacher, assistant principal & principal of the year
David Anthony Burns, the Boyce man charged with the 2004 murder of 19-year-old Courtney Coco.
Detective: David Anthony Burns arrested in murder of Courtney Coco after being IDed by witness

Latest News

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
LIVE: Gov. Edwards gives update on Louisiana's response to COVID-19, omicron variant
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER 12/3/21
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER: BRANDON 12/3/21
PLEDGE KIDS: 12/3/21
PLEDGE KIDS: 12/3/21