Advertisement

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office issues update on property tax information

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office
Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - In a Facebook post Friday, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office issued an update on property tax information for residents.

Per the post from the sheriff’s office:

As of today, we have the information needed for you to come in to our Civil Office or Substations and pay your property taxes in person or online from our website at beauregardparishsheriff.org. We are hoping to start mailing out property tax notices next week. Just a reminder that taxes are still due by December 31st. Thank you for your patience with this matter.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday evening a shooting took place at the Valero gas station on Jackson Street. It...
Digging into the 911 calls after a man opened fire at an Alexandria gas station
Dmarcus Dynell Lamb
Lake Charles man arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide
Kevin Raphiel Jr.
Cloutierville man arrested following high speed chase
Educators hold their awards at a ceremony put on by the Rapides Parish School Board recognizing...
RPSB awards teacher, assistant principal & principal of the year
David Anthony Burns, the Boyce man charged with the 2004 murder of 19-year-old Courtney Coco.
Detective: David Anthony Burns arrested in murder of Courtney Coco after being IDed by witness

Latest News

KALB over-the-air signal now restored
Multiple agencies worked together in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes to make the arrests.
LSP: 26 people arrested in narcotics roundup in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations