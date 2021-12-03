Advertisement

Charles Mayeux’s attorney trying to get some charges tossed

Charles Mayeux, Jr.
Charles Mayeux, Jr.(APSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In Avoyelles Parish, Charles Mayeux, the former police and fire chief of Evergreen who was convicted of the 2015 murder of his wife through a non-unanimous verdict, will be back in court this month.

Shelly Mayeux was found dead inside of the couple’s burning home. It was undisputed that she died before the fire, but the cause of death could not be determined.

Mayeux is awaiting a new trial after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out his 2017 conviction and sentence after an order requiring unanimous jury verdicts.

His attorney, Chad Guillot, filed a motion to quash indictments for aggravated arson and obstruction of justice in his case because those indictments have been pending too long and he never went to trial for them during his second-degree murder trial. Tossing the other charges could lead to a bond reduction.

A show-cause hearing is set for December 14 before judge William Bennett.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday evening a shooting took place at the Valero gas station on Jackson Street. It...
Digging into the 911 calls after a man opened fire at an Alexandria gas station
Dmarcus Dynell Lamb
Lake Charles man arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide
Educators hold their awards at a ceremony put on by the Rapides Parish School Board recognizing...
RPSB awards teacher, assistant principal & principal of the year
Kevin Raphiel Jr.
Cloutierville man arrested following high speed chase
Multiple agencies worked together in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes to make the arrests.
LSP: 26 people arrested in narcotics roundup in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes

Latest News

Gov. Edwards updates state on Omicron
Nursing home asks Cenla community to ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
KALB over-the-air signal now restored