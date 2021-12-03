Charles Mayeux’s attorney trying to get some charges tossed

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In Avoyelles Parish, Charles Mayeux, the former police and fire chief of Evergreen who was convicted of the 2015 murder of his wife through a non-unanimous verdict, will be back in court this month.

Shelly Mayeux was found dead inside of the couple’s burning home. It was undisputed that she died before the fire, but the cause of death could not be determined.

Mayeux is awaiting a new trial after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out his 2017 conviction and sentence after an order requiring unanimous jury verdicts.

His attorney, Chad Guillot, filed a motion to quash indictments for aggravated arson and obstruction of justice in his case because those indictments have been pending too long and he never went to trial for them during his second-degree murder trial. Tossing the other charges could lead to a bond reduction.

A show-cause hearing is set for December 14 before judge William Bennett.

