Defense lifts Dallas to 27-17 victory over Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CeeDee Lamb had 122 yards from scrimmage, Tony Pollard had a 58-yard touchdown run and the Dallas defense produced timely sacks and turnovers in the Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys intercepted Saints quarterback Taysom Hill three times in the final 6:32 of the game. That included defensive tackle Carlos Watkins’ pick-6 on a screen pass that made it 27-10 with 2:52 left. Hill passed for 264 yards and ran for 101 in his first start this season.

Coach Sean Payton said Hill played with “a lot of heart” and “a lot of guts” and didn’t get much help at times. Hill said he felt the Saints’ offense did some things “really well” but others “poorly.”

New Orleans has lost five games straight. The Cowboys were without Coach Mike McCarthy and several assistants because of COVID-19 protocols.

