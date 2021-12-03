Lake Charles man arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in Alexandria in February 2021.

Alexandria police said Dmarcus Dynell Lamb, 31, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for the murder of Jarvis Robinson, 44.

On February 26, APD said Robinson was riding in the front seat of a vehicle with another man when they decided to pick up Lamb and let him ride in the back seat. Not long after, APD claims that Lamb shot Robinson and fled the scene.

Lamb is currently in custody in Catahoula Parish on charges from that parish. APD detectives had traveled to Catahoula Parish and made the arrest for the homicide.

APD Chief Ronney Howard had this to say regarding the arrest:

“I want to commend our detectives for their diligence investigating this case and making the arrest. And I want to thank the law enforcement agencies in Catahoula and Calcasieu Parish for their assistance. This arrest underscores our commitment to do whatever it takes to arrest those who break the law in Alexandria. We will work with partner agencies and do everything we can to track down lawbreakers. APD officers are relentless when it comes to our pursuit of criminals.”

APD is still looking into the case, so if you have any other information you provide to help, give the department a call at (318) 441-6416.

