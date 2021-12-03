London Williams’ two-touchdown performance wins him ACA Athlete of the Week

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers running back, London Williams, had 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns last week against Rosepine.

The senior can outrun defenders but enjoys the collision the most.

“I don’t avoid the contact at all, the more contact there is the better it is,” said Williams.

The game of football is one of the best team games there is, but there is one aspect of the sport Williams gets the most excitement from.

Williams said, “I love offense because when I have the ball in my hands, I can make something special happen.”

Coaches and players are something he leans on because they never let him get down on himself when something goes wrong.

“They carry me a lot and push me every day. If I mess up in practice or something like that, they encourage me not to get down on myself. They help me get through it,“ said Williams.

Blowouts are boring to watch but a back-and-forth game is amusing because of the suspense of it all.

“I like having a good game. I don’t like the games that are lopsided, it’s the close games, that’s what we live for,” said London

Head Coach Jess Curtis loves the way London carries himself on and off the football field. On the turf, he is not hard to miss, but in the classroom, you wouldn’t notice he was there.

“He is humble and quiet. He doesn’t try to draw a lot of attention to himself. He is just a great kid. You really wouldn’t assume he is a big football star if you saw him walking the halls of Many High School,” said Curtis.

There is one thing that does have the attention of London Williams. It’s to repeat as champions. Winning games are the only things people that play and watch sports care about. His goal is to get back to New Orleans and win again.

“Ever since we won the last time, it’s the only thing we’ve been thinking about,” said Williams. “It’s getting back to that point. We are going out here on Friday to get back to the dome.”

The dedication to be great on every play is the reason London Williams wins ACA Athlete of the Week.

