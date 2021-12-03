Advertisement

Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in finger

Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in his finger Thursday night against Dallas.
Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in his finger Thursday night against Dallas.(Brett Duke)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints fear Taysom Hill tore a tendon in his finger, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. Hill injured his finger in the first half of Thursday night’s loss to Dallas. He played the rest of the game with a brace on it.

The injury is believed to be similar to the one Russell Wilson suffered earlier in the season.

Hill’s potential injury, which would require surgery, is the latest in a long list of injuries the Saints have dealt with in the 2021 season.

They’re currently 5-7 with five games left to play.

