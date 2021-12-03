RPSB awards teacher, assistant principal & principal of the year
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, December 2, the Rapides Parish School Board held an annual ceremony recognizing all educators in the parish, along with presenting awards for teacher, assistant principal and principal of the year.
Awards are presented for each position in elementary, middle/junior high and high school. This year’s awards were presented to the following educators:
Elementary
- Teacher: Justin Knowlton, Ball Elementary
- Assistant Principal: Heather Litton, Martin Park Elementary
- Principal: Ceceilia Montiel, Mary Goff Elementary
Middle/Junior High
- Teacher: Jessica Waits, Rapides Academy
- Assistant Principal: Christine Gatlin, Forest Hill Jr. High
- Principal: Bob Stevens, Poland Jr. High
High School
- Teacher: Amy Holley, Pineville High
- Assistant Principal: Tera LaPrarie, Northwood High
- Principal: Kelli Welch, Northwood High
