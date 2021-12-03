RPSB awards teacher, assistant principal & principal of the year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, December 2, the Rapides Parish School Board held an annual ceremony recognizing all educators in the parish, along with presenting awards for teacher, assistant principal and principal of the year.

Awards are presented for each position in elementary, middle/junior high and high school. This year’s awards were presented to the following educators:

Elementary

Teacher: Justin Knowlton, Ball Elementary

Assistant Principal: Heather Litton, Martin Park Elementary

Principal: Ceceilia Montiel, Mary Goff Elementary

Middle/Junior High

Teacher: Jessica Waits, Rapides Academy

Assistant Principal: Christine Gatlin, Forest Hill Jr. High

Principal: Bob Stevens, Poland Jr. High

High School

Teacher: Amy Holley, Pineville High

Assistant Principal: Tera LaPrarie, Northwood High

Principal: Kelli Welch, Northwood High

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.