RPSB awards teacher, assistant principal & principal of the year

Educators hold their awards at a ceremony put on by the Rapides Parish School Board recognizing...
Educators hold their awards at a ceremony put on by the Rapides Parish School Board recognizing all educators in the parish. Photo taken in Alexandria, La. on December 2, 2021.(Credit: KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, December 2, the Rapides Parish School Board held an annual ceremony recognizing all educators in the parish, along with presenting awards for teacher, assistant principal and principal of the year.

Awards are presented for each position in elementary, middle/junior high and high school. This year’s awards were presented to the following educators:

Elementary

  • Teacher: Justin Knowlton, Ball Elementary
  • Assistant Principal: Heather Litton, Martin Park Elementary
  • Principal: Ceceilia Montiel, Mary Goff Elementary

Middle/Junior High

  • Teacher: Jessica Waits, Rapides Academy
  • Assistant Principal: Christine Gatlin, Forest Hill Jr. High
  • Principal: Bob Stevens, Poland Jr. High

High School

  • Teacher: Amy Holley, Pineville High
  • Assistant Principal: Tera LaPrarie, Northwood High
  • Principal: Kelli Welch, Northwood High

