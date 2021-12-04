Many advances to state championship, defeats Avoyelles 40-38

MANY, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles and Many provided an instant classic the first time the schools met this season, but the rematch in the Class 2A semifinals is a game that will be talked about for a long time in Central Louisiana.

The Many Tigers are headed to their third straight state title after defeating the Mustangs 40-38.

The game was back-and-forth and was clinched with a Many interception in the final minute.

Many will be taking on Amite in the Superdome next Friday, December 10.

