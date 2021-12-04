Advertisement

Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies worked together in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes to make the arrests.
LSP: 26 people arrested in narcotics roundup in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes
Dmarcus Dynell Lamb
Lake Charles man arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide
On Tuesday evening a shooting took place at the Valero gas station on Jackson Street. It...
Digging into the 911 calls after a man opened fire at an Alexandria gas station
Educators hold their awards at a ceremony put on by the Rapides Parish School Board recognizing...
RPSB awards teacher, assistant principal & principal of the year
Kevin Raphiel Jr.
Cloutierville man arrested following high speed chase

Latest News

U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old girl from N.C.
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Maryland homeowners burned down their home while attempting to rid the house of snakes.
Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes