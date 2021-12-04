Advertisement

Sports Podcast: Say It With Your Chest

KALB Sports
KALB Sports(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - KALB has created its first sports podcast called “Say It With Your Chest.”

Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon break down some of the biggest news in the sports world including LSU hiring Brian Kelly as its next head coach, Many advancing to the Class 2A State Title and our weekly NFL pick ‘em.

