Sports Podcast: Say It With Your Chest

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - KALB has created its first sports podcast called “Say It With Your Chest.”

Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon break down some of the biggest news in the sports world including LSU hiring Brian Kelly as its next head coach, Many advancing to the Class 2A State Title and our weekly NFL pick ‘em.

