City of Pineville hosts Christmas market event

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Cenla residents got a chance to get some holiday shopping done and visit Santa, at the City of Pineville’s Christmas in the Pines Market.

Local vendors set up down Main Street in Pineville to give people a chance to do a little holiday shopping. The event also featured live music and performance, along with a visit from Santa.

City of Pineville Special Events Coordinator, Courtney Paige, says they normally hold a fifth Saturday market in downtown Pineville and that usually attracts a lot of visitors. So, they decided to take that idea and turn it into something with a holiday theme this time since Christmas is right around the corner.

The City of Pineville’s annual Christmas Parade will also hit Main Street on Friday, December 10.

