LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU, led by offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis, will make the short trip to Houston to face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl, the university announced Sunday, Dec. 5.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4, at NRG Stadium.
The Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC) and the Wildcats (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) have only faced each other one time. LSU beat Kansas State, 21-0, in Tiger Stadium in 1980.
Leonard Fournette and LSU went on to beat Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech, 56-27, in the Texas Bowl in 2015.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.