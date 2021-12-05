Local artists showcase work at annual Christmas Porch Sale

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Art fans from across Central Louisiana gathered today at the River Oaks Square Arts Center in Alexandria for the annual Christmas Porch Sale.

Over 100 local artists had their work up for sale including jewelry, paintings, woodwork and much more. Many buyers left the porch sale with either a new set piece for their office or a Christmas gift for the holiday season.

Lindsay Moore, one of the local artists at the event, said she’s been coming for the last few years, and it’s been a great way to showcase her mixed media and Louisiana life art.

“When people find something that makes them happy, it gets you a little happy and you get excited that someone else finds joy in a thing you just made,” said Moore.

Featured artists at the event included Lynn Sanders, Connor Burns and Amy Glisan.

