Strong Second Quarter Propels Wildcats over William Carey

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - The Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball team rode a barrage of three-pointers to outscore William Carey 28-10 in the second period, giving the Wildcats a wide enough gap to knock off the Crusaders 62-45 Saturday afternoon at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

Both teams struggled to get things going throughout the first 13-plus minutes of the contest. But with just more than six minutes left before halftime, the Wildcats found the range and rode the hot hands. It started with a three-pointer by Kieyoomia Benally that cut a five-point deficit down to two at 17-15. Benally ended an 8-0 LCU rush by getting three points the old-fashioned way to put the Wildcats up 20-17 and LCU would not trail again.

The Crusaders tried to stay in contact with the Wildcats, but with LCU up 26-23 with 3:30 left before the break, an Amiya Dartez three sent the Wildcats off on a half-ending 12-0 run that Paola Abad Prieto capped as she found the range from distance with just less than a minute left to put LCU up 38-23 at halftime.

LCU’s run hit 14-0 as Claire Borot scored at the rim on the first possession of the third quarter to make it a 17-point lead for the Wildcats. The lead hit 20 points a few minutes later as Borot showed off her ability to hit from long range to make the score 46-26 with six minutes left in the period. However, William Carey went on a 9-0 run of their own to try to get back into the game, cutting the LCU lead down to 11 points before Amiya Dartez hit a much-needed three-point shot to end the Crusader run and make the score 49-35 Wildcats with 1:45 left in the third quarter. LCU took a 49-36 lead into the final ten minutes of play.

In the opening moments of the fourth quarter, William Carey matched buckets with the Wildcats to try to save hope of a big run and a comeback, but LCU made sure that would not happen. With the Wildcats up 53-40, another three by Claire Borot started another 8-0 LCU push that ended with a Kieyoomia Benally lay-up that made the score 61-40 with less than 3:30 to play and the Wildcats coasted to the win from there.

“This was a great team win today,” said Louisiana Christian head women’s basketball coach Matt LeBato. “We had four great days of preparation and the girls have been working extremely hard. It’s nice for them to see the hard work pay off for a day. We did a great job of pulling for each other and competing for 40 minutes.”

Paola Abad Prieto did all her damage in the first half, especially in the second quarter. After going two-for-three with a free throw for five points in the first quarter, she hit all three of her shots in the second period, two coming from above the arc, for eight of her game-high 13 points. Amiya Dartez came off the bench and hit four three-pointers to represent all 12 of her points. Claire Borot and Kieyoomia Benally each finished with 11 points. Borot was credited with four of LCU’s five blocked shots in the game and grabbed three rebounds. Benally also grabbed three rebounds in the win. Noa Fernandez Fuentes grabbed a game high nine rebounds. It was a game where neither team shot particularly well as both sides hit less than 30% of their shots, but LCU did so on 74 shot attempts while WCU only got 54 looks at the rim during the contest.

The Wildcats (4-3) look to start a new win streak on Tuesday night when North American comes to town for a mid-week match-up. Tip-off against the Stallions (0-6) is set for 5:30 P.M. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

