Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2021: Weigh-in week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s officially weigh-in week for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s annual Christmas Cheer Food Drive!

Every year, the food bank and our local schools work together to collect food that goes directly to people in need in those communities.

During the month of November, students were asked to bring in non-perishable items and canned goods to their school. This week, the food bank is going to Grant, Vernon, Natchitoches, Avoyelles and Rapides parishes to weigh in the collected food.

Each day, we’ll be providing updates here in this article on what the schools are doing to help out families in need.

December 6 - Grant Parish:

On Monday, the food bank weighed food from seven Grant Parish schools. We should have a total number of pounds collected by Monday evening and will update you when we receive that number.

Last year, almost 100,000 pounds of food were collected and distributed to families in need.

On Tuesday, KALB and the food bank will be in Vernon Parish to weigh donated food items there.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.