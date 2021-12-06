Advertisement

Jay Scott sworn into the Rapides Parish Police Jury

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jay Scott was sworn into the Rapides Parish Police Jury District I seat.

Scott won the election for the District I seat on Nov. 11. In that race, Scott won 51% of the votes, he had 19 more votes than the other candidate, June Johnson Davis.

Prior to Jay Scott, the seat was held by Dorris Perry, who was appointed after her husband Scott Perry Jr. passed away. After being sworn in, Scott participated in his first police jury meeting and held his first meeting as the Chairman of the Tourism and Economic Planning and Development Committee.

“It feels great. I’m happy to be able to serve the community. It’s been a long time coming. It’s well deserved, and I’m thankful for it,” said Scott. “It’s been a great experience because I got to learn on the road, got to meet a lot of people, and was able to meet the citizens that need my help and services. So, it’s been a great run.”

