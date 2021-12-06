Advertisement

‘Live Vape Free’ tool aimed to help teens quit vaping

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, an unidentified 15-year-old high school student uses...
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, an unidentified 15-year-old high school student uses a vaping device near the school's campus in Cambridge, Mass.(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers are finding that more young adults have been struggling with mental health since the start of the pandemic. Since then, more teens have picked up vapes to help with their mental state.

Officials have created a tool to help.

“Since 2015 the use of e-cigarettes among youth has increased and had actually tripled among Louisiana youth,” Chrishelle Stipe, who is the Cessation Manager at Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living, said.

Stipe and her team at the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living and Well-Ahead Louisiana are bringing the tool to where teens spend lots of their time: their phones.

“They receive text messages from my quit coach there engaged in easy powerful activities, videos quizzes, self-assessments helping them to assess why they actually make anything,” said Stipe.

Anyone 13 to 17-years-old can use the Live Vape Free tool by texting “VAPEFREE” to 873373 and answering a few questions.

From there you will have access to a quit coach who can provide guidance to help you along your quit journey.

“First, really identify why you need to quit,” said Stipe. “Tips and strategies and figuring out what your triggers are.”

She said to figure out what you can do besides vape at that moment.

And if you’re not ready Stipe said to still text that number to learn more. She said it will take you to the next level to stop vaping.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Multiple agencies worked together in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes to make the arrests.
LSP: 26 people arrested in narcotics roundup in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes
The latest weather forecast from the KALB First Alert Storm Team.
WATCH HERE: Severe weather coverage
First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana
The City of Pineville hosted a Christmas in the Pines Market event on Main Street to kick off...
City of Pineville hosts Christmas market event

Latest News

Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards updates state on Omicron variant
No cases of omicron variant detected in Louisiana at this time
No cases of omicron variant detected in Louisiana at this time
Gov. Edwards: 'omicron is not here'
Gov. Edwards: 'omicron is not here'
LDH proposes vaccine mandate be added to student immunization schedule