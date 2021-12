LSU cracks AP Top 25 for first time this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The undefeated LSU men’s basketball team has climbed into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

AP TOP 25:

Purdue 8-0 (61) Baylor 8-0 Duke 7-1 UCLA 8-1 Gonzaga 7-2 Villanova 6-2 Texas 6-1 Kansas 6-1 Alabama 7-1 Kentucky 6-1 Arizona 7-0 Arkansas 8-0 Tennessee 6-1 Houston 7-1 UConn 8-1 Southern Cal 8-0 Iowa St. 8-0 Auburn 7-1 Michigan St. 7-2 Florida 6-1 Ohio St. 6-2 Wisconsin 7-1 Seton Hall 7-1 BYU 7-1 LSU 8-0

