Man accused of killing Courtney Coco has bond reduction deferred

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - David Anthony Burns, the man accused of killing Courtney Coco back in 2004, appeared in court on Monday, December 6 to request a reduction on his $500,000 bond.

Judge Mary Doggett deferred her decision on a bond reduction until January 31, when a trial date will be set for the case as well.

This was the second time Burns has appeared in court for a bond reduction. Judge Doggett denied that first request back in June.

During the appearance, Burns’ attorney, Christopher LaCour, argued that holding Burns on the $500,000 bond was “cruel, given the lack of hard evidence against Mr. Burns.”

LaCour also shared he’s filing a motion to suppress the witness that led to Burns’ arrest earlier this year. That would be the person that claims they saw Burns backing out of the building where Coco’s body was found in Winnie, Texas.

