Advertisement

Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases(KNOE)
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -An Ouachita Parish woman died from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease in 2020. It left her husband searching for answers and a year later, he discovered her symptoms were similar to a disease found in deer called Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD causes blindness, the inability to walk and to eat.

“We were married 47 years and she died four days after our 47th anniversary. Now in the studies that I’ve done, it’s possible to transmit Chronic Wasting Disease to humans,” said Jeff Holloway, a West Monroe Resident.

The CDC says there is no evidence that CWD can infect humans. The Deer Program Manager with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the disease could live in deer for more than a year without any symptoms. He says the community should get their deer tested for CWD. He also says if deer test positive, don’t eat the meat.

“Again, in most cases, hunters will be unaware. That’s kind of the importance of surveillance. We’ve been conducting surveillance since 2002, we’ve tested over 12,000 deer in Louisiana,” said Johnathan Bordelon, the Deer Program Manager at Louisiana Department of Wildlife.

Officials say they haven’t found a positive case of CWD in Louisiana. Click here if you would like to find out how to get your deer tested.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies worked together in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes to make the arrests.
LSP: 26 people arrested in narcotics roundup in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes
First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana
The City of Pineville hosted a Christmas in the Pines Market event on Main Street to kick off...
City of Pineville hosts Christmas market event
Art work for sale at the Christmas Porch Sale
Local artists showcase work at annual Christmas Porch Sale
Charles Mayeux, Jr.
Charles Mayeux’s attorney trying to get some charges tossed

Latest News

The latest weather forecast from the KALB First Alert Storm Team.
WATCH HERE: Severe weather coverage
PROTEMP STAFFING JOB OPENINGS
JAMBALAYA: PROTEMP STAFFING JOBS OPENINGS 12/6/21
12/6/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
12/6/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast