RPSB shows no overall decline in District Performance Score Trends

The following was released to KALB by the Rapides Parish School Board:

ALEXANDRIA, La – The Louisiana Department of Education’s 2020-2021 performance scores are out, and the Rapides Parish School District remains at a “B” grade for the third school year in a row.

There was no decrease this year, with both 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 having a 78.3 score. Out of the 68 reporting school districts, Rapides was one of only 20 school districts that showed no decline in their district performance scores. Multiple areas of assessment have shown various improvement levels from the last three school years. What’s more impressive about Rapides maintaining a “B” grade in the 2020-2021 school year was COVID-19′s impact on Rapides’ schools.

“Obviously, we are proud of our schools for what they accomplished. They stayed in the fight each day, and it resulted in a lot of positives for the students of this parish,” said Jonathan Garrett, RPSB Executive Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “Moving up to 11th in the state in what is to me the most important data point, student progress, is a great accomplishment by each of our schools and also our school system as a whole. We made big strides but there is work still to be done, and we look forward to continued progress.”

Other areas of improvement include an increase in the K-8 assessment from 37th to 25th in the state, Rapides’ elementary schools entering the top 10 in K-8 Progress, and the K-12 Progress Index moving up to 11th in the state. With the combined work of the middle schools offering high school credit, and high schools working with freshmen on their transition, this allowed the district to increase 33 positions in state rankings in the number of high school credit hours after 9th grade.

To check out the full list of areas of improvement, including how each of the district’s schools performed, click here.

Copyright 2021 RPSB. All rights reserved.