U.S. Postal Service introduces Pen Pal Project

The following was released by the U.S. Postal Service:

(USPS) - The U.S. Postal Service is working with WeAreTeachers to introduce the USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for students in Grades 3–5, this 2021-2022 school year.

The USPS Pen Pal Project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the country the opportunity to partner with matched classes to write one million letters with the goal of building friendships and understanding diverse perspectives.

Each participating classroom will receive a USPS Pen Pal Project kit with a teaching poster, cards, and envelopes. By participating in the program, students will improve their writing, communication, and collaboration skills.

WeAreTeachers offers daily articles, videos, and giveaways for educators.

“WeAreTeachers is so excited to work with USPS on this unique program that will share free resources with teachers and give 25,000 classrooms of students the opportunity to have a pen pal experience and build friendships and understanding across the United States,” said Dana Truby, the company’s editorial director.

U.S. public, charter, and private school teachers are invited to join The USPS Pen Pal Project. More information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign up for their classes for the project, is available at www.WeAreTeachers.com.

