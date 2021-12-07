Alexandria police searching for missing 13-year-old

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help locating Ja’Kayla Hall, 13.

APD said she is 5′ 2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has been missing for one day and was last seen in the area of Kelly Street and Loblolly Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.