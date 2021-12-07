Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina

Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.
Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce who authorities said was abducted from Climax, N.C., on Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Ava is a 1-year-old girl, who weighs 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants. Ava also has a birthmark on right side of her abdomen.

She was allegedly abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34, who is 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has sores on her face.

It is not known where Parson was heading.

If anyone has information about Ava’s disappearance, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
The latest weather forecast from the KALB First Alert Storm Team.
WATCH HERE: Severe weather coverage
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children
Judge Dee Drell, an Alexandria-based federal judge, has taken the Biden administration’s...
Alexandria federal judge takes vaccine mandate for federal contractors under advisement

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack...
Biden visits WWII Memorial to honor fallen at Pearl Harbor
Jussie Smollet, third from left, will continue his testimony on Wednesday.
Jussie Smollett takes stand, denies prosecution's hoax claims
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Shadow of Floyd, Chauvin case hangs over Kim Potter’s trial
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Biden is...
Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if Russia invades Ukraine
A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing,...
China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit