James Rachal announces run for Pineville Mayor

James Rachal announcing his run for mayor in Pineville, La. on December 6, 2021.
James Rachal announcing his run for mayor in Pineville, La. on December 6, 2021.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Ben Gauthier
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Just a week after current Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields announced that he would not be seeking re-election next year, James Rachal officially announced that he will be running for that seat in 2022.

Rachal previously worked for the Pineville Police Department and said he wants to bring more businesses to the city and continue to make public safety a top priority.

“We’re going to construct some good leadership, and make sure these men and women have the equipment, training and pay that they deserve to keep our city safe,” said Rachal. “When people come to Pineville, they’re here because it’s a safe community, and we have to stay the course on that.”

Rachal joins current Pineville Chief of Staff Rich Dupree as the only two candidates so far to formally announce that they’re running for the Pineville Mayor position.

Mayor Fields will be retiring at the end of June. Election day is set for March 26.

