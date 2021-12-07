Monica D. Doss appointed as First Assistant District Attorney for Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Monica D. Doss has been appointed First Assistant District Attorney for Rapides Parish.

Monica joined the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office in February 2015. She has served as the Chief Felony Assistant District Attorney since July 2016.

Prior to her employment with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, she served as the Director of the Litigation Division of the Louisiana Department of Revenue. She also served as a staff attorney, Attorney Supervisor, Deputy General Counsel of the Legal Division, and Director of the Audit Protest Bureau of the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Prior to her employment at the Department of Revenue, she was employed as the Clerk of Court and then Judicial Administrator of the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court. She is a former Administrative Law Judge and Deputy General Counsel of the Division of Administrative Law. Monica began her career as an assistant district attorney for the 6th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Tallulah, her hometown.

Monica earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Southern University Law Center, a Master of Criminal Justice and Security Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Grambling State University. She is licensed to practice law in the State and Federal courts of Louisiana and before the United States Supreme Court.

Monica loves football and is a huge New Orleans Saints fan. She is a member of the Grambling University National Alumni Association and the Alexandria Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Monica is an Assistant Bar Examiner for the Louisiana State Bar Association. She also serves on the ADA Board of the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association, the LSBA Criminal Justice Committee, LSUA Criminal Justice Advisory Board, the Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force, the Rapides Multi-Disciplinary Team and the Rapides Parish Human Trafficking Task Force.

