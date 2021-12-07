Advertisement

Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce

Christina Miller
Christina Miller(Source: Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A woman has been accused of attacking her boyfriend in Boyce on December 4, 2021.

The Boyce Police Department said Christine Miller, 51, has been charged with simple domestic battery, disturbing the peace, attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer.

BPD’s report states that the incident resulted from Miller wanting to cook food earlier in the morning. The boyfriend claims that Miller attacked him and he went out to his aunt and cousin, the owners of the property, and they had to force her out of their trailer physically. BPD said the neighbors heard screaming that became so intense that they decided to call the police. Also, one neighbor claimed they witnessed Miller striking the boyfriend several times. Witnesses also said they could hear items being thrown and glass breaking. The boyfriend also claims Miller allegedly attempted to get back in the home by kicking and punching the door. BPD said the boyfriend did have deep gashes to his arms, upper torso and face.

When they attempted to arrest her, BPD said Miller resisted them and had to be physically restrained.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted BPD with the incident.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Multiple agencies worked together in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes to make the arrests.
LSP: 26 people arrested in narcotics roundup in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes
The latest weather forecast from the KALB First Alert Storm Team.
WATCH HERE: Severe weather coverage
The City of Pineville hosted a Christmas in the Pines Market event on Main Street to kick off...
City of Pineville hosts Christmas market event
First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana

Latest News

Judge Dee Drell, an Alexandria-based federal judge, has taken the Biden administration’s...
Alexandria federal judge takes vaccine mandate for federal contractors under advisement
Vaccine mandate argued in Central Louisiana
Jay Scott sworn into the Rapides Parish Police Jury
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children