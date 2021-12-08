Alex WinterFete 2021 will happen, rain or shine

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria WinterFete begins Thursday, December 9 at 4 p.m. and will end on Sunday at 8 p.m. The holiday magic ceremony begins Thursday at 5 p.m. at the City Hall stage, where the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree will take place, and Santa will be making his first appearance at the festival.

KALB’s First Alert Storm Team has been tracking the threat of severe weather. There is a possibility for severe storms from Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. City of Alexandria Special Projects Coordinator Jim Smilie said the festival has a backup plan in case the weather impacts the event.

“The basic plan is Alex WinterFete is on rain or shine,” Smilie said. “So if we get a little bit of rain, we’re set for that. The stage is covered and most of the vendor booths are under tents. This is our seventh year of doing Alexandria WinterFete. We’ve had rain in the past, so should we get a little bit of rain, we can certainly manage that. Should we get severe weather, if conditions warrant, we can move entertainment acts inside City Hall.”

There are many events planned for Alexandria WinterFete from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12.

Smilie also had some parking tips for those planning on attending the festival.

“The heart of downtown will be blocked off. Third Street, Second Street, Fourth Street, Murray Street and Johnston Street will be blocked off,” said Smilie. “The parking deck over behind the Randolph Riverfront Center next to the Holiday Inn Convention Center will be open, and it’s just a short two, three-block walk to all of the festivities. Plus, there will be ample on-street parking throughout the downtown area.”

(Source: City of Alexandria)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.