Alexandria Councilman Fowler responds to opposition saying he didn’t violate charter, other councilmembers did

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler has responded once again to the ongoing legal battle between the council over the city budget issue that was seemingly resolved back in July.

In the response to the opposition filed Friday, December 3, Fowler states that he did not violate the Alexandria Home Rule Charter and therefore is free from fault. This goes back to the battle over the city’s budget earlier this year when Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall’s budget was amended by the council to give more money to the Alexandria Police Department.

The response also states that five other members of the council, including Jim Villard, Reddex Washington, Gerber Porter, Cynthia Perry and Catherine Davidson, are not free from fault by acting individually and together in violation of the charter.

Fowler’s original motion filed back in October outlines that if a council member knowingly violates the city charter that they should then be removed from their position.

While this back and forth over the budget continues, there is not a date set yet in court to resolve this matter.

