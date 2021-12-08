Advertisement

Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District

The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster...
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster Street.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is dead following a shooting that occurred near the Harmony Hills Housing District on Monroe Street in Alexandria on Tuesday, December 7.

The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area around 7:10 p.m. and saw a dark-colored Dodge Durango leaving the scene. APD chased down the vehicle onto Webster Street, where it stopped and three men exited and ran away.

APD checked the vehicle and found Seantonius Carpenter, 23, lying in the front seat with a gunshot wound in his neck. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

APD currently has no suspects to report. If you have any information that can help, contact them at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Judge Dee Drell, an Alexandria-based federal judge, has taken the Biden administration’s...
Alexandria federal judge takes vaccine mandate for federal contractors under advisement
James Rachal announcing his run for mayor in Pineville, La. on December 6, 2021.
James Rachal announces run for Pineville Mayor
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night

Latest News

Christmas Cheer Vernon Parish
Christmas Cheer Food Drive - Vernon Parish
La Shawn Augustine
La Shawn Augustine talks new Versailles Blvd farmers market
Jennifer Smarr
Jennifer Smarr on Rapides Parish Library book clubs
Lonnie Bridges
Lonnie Bridges discusses vaccine event at Paragon
Alex Smith
Alex Smith discusses performing in Alex Winterfete 2021