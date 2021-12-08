Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is dead following a shooting that occurred near the Harmony Hills Housing District on Monroe Street in Alexandria on Tuesday, December 7.

The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area around 7:10 p.m. and saw a dark-colored Dodge Durango leaving the scene. APD chased down the vehicle onto Webster Street, where it stopped and three men exited and ran away.

APD checked the vehicle and found Seantonius Carpenter, 23, lying in the front seat with a gunshot wound in his neck. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

APD currently has no suspects to report. If you have any information that can help, contact them at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.