Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) — A Bastrop man was arrested Monday in connection with the second deadly shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 during Grambling State University’s homecoming festivities, Louisiana State Police says.

According to LSP Trooper Michael Reichardt, 19-year-old Zyheim Tyqwon Butcher, of Bastrop, was arrested Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area then was transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, the Ruston lockup where he was booked about 7:39 p.m. Monday.

Information from the affidavit says Butcher was arrested at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.

Butcher was booked on a charge of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His two bonds total $3 million.

