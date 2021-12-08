Cleco offers electrical safety tips for the holiday season

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - With the holiday season underway, Cleco is reminding customers to celebrate safely by taking the necessary precautions when installing electrical decorations.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace, home fires and electrical accidents typically increase during the winter holiday season.

“We want our customers and the public to make safety one of their holiday traditions every year,” said John Melancon, director of corporate safety. “Being aware of potential hazards when setting up electrical decorations and checking those decorations periodically throughout the holiday season can help keep family, friends and neighbors safe this holiday season.”

Holiday safety decorating tips:

Inspect electrical cords and other decorations for damage before using, discard cracked or frayed cords and don’t run cords under rugs or furniture.

Don’t overload electrical outlets. Never plug more than one high-wattage decoration into an outlet.

Never staple or nail through electrical wires or extension cords, as this may damage the wiring or insulation and cause electrical shock or fire.

Use decorations rated for indoors inside and decorations rated for outdoors outside.

Plug outdoor electrical decorations into outlets protected by Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters.

Keep decorations and equipment at least 10 feet away from power lines and at least three feet away from heat sources especially those with an open flame.

Don’t leave holiday lights on when you go to bed or leave the house.

For more holiday decorating safety tips, visit www.cleco.com and follow Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 Cleco. All rights reserved.