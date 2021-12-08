Crime Stoppers: APD needs help solving Oct. 8 non-fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help solving a non-fatal shooting that happened Oct. 8, 2021, in the 1700 block of Rensselaer Street.

Alexandria police said the shooting happened just before midnight. When they got to the scene, they learned that a woman and her son were standing outside of her home when she was shot. They didn’t see who did it, but they caught an important detail.

“What appeared to be a white Nissan sedan came by,” said Lt. Lane Windham about what the woman told investigators. “The vehicle started driving by the residence, shots rang out from the vehicle, striking the victim in the shoulder area.”

The woman’s son got her inside of the home.

“Her sister, who happened to be a nurse, started applying a dressing to the wound,” said Lt. Windham.

Alexandria police were called out to the scene and found shell casings. The woman recovered. Lt. Windham said the family had no clue who shot, but they were adamant about what the shooter was driving or the passenger in.

“They spoke and all of them said it was definitely a white Nissan vehicle that came by - some sort of sedan,” he said.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve this shooting, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

