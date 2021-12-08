Discrimination charges filed against RPSB, Supt. contract extended

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Tuesday evening’s Rapides Parish School Board meeting, board members voted to extend Superintendent Jeff Powell’s contract by two-and-a-half years.

It was a 5 to 4 vote among board members. Mark Dryden, Wilton Barrios, Stephen Chapman, Steve Berry and Keith Breazeale voted for the contract extension. Voting against the extension was Willard McCall, Linda Burgess, Darrell Rodriguez and Sandra Franklin.

The original contract extension motion was offered by board member Steve Berry. Two substitute motions were offered by other board members before a final decision was made, a motion for a one-year contract and a motion to send the issue back to the committee, both of those motions failed. Powell’s contract extension will begin on June 30, 2022, and expire on December 31, 2024.

Before the final decision, the floor was opened for public comment.

Norris G. Guillot Jr., the Equal Employment Opportunity Advocate and Civil Rights Activist who helped file charges of racial and disability discrimination against RPSB, approached the podium and recommended Powell’s contract not be extended until an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation was completed.

“The reason I am here tonight is because these charges are connected to the superintendent,” said Guillot. “Some of them are indirect and some of them are direct. My recommendation to this board tonight is not to extend his contract, but to file a motion of recommendation to suspend or to revisit until these federal investigations are completed.”

After Guillot had concluded, the principal of J.I. Barron Elementary School, Richard Dewees, stepped to the podium in defense of Powell.

“I’d like to give a resounding endorsement to Mr. Powell, and his administration because I don’t think you’ll be making this decision on one person, but on the team that they assembled,” said Dewees. “The last two years have been the best direct line of communication I’ve had with the school board office itself. You can talk to people, people get back to you. It’s not just Mr. Powell, but it’s a culture that I’m pleased to work under.”

After the motion had passed, Guillot shared his thoughts on Powell’s contract being extended.

“Just because the contract has extended does not mean the board can never revisit and say ‘hey we find that these charges have gone through the process, the EEOC has done their investigation and they conclude that there is probable cause,’” said Guillot. “So, although the votes did not go in our favor tonight I do believe that there is still the opportunity for disciplinary action once these charges have been completed and investigated.”

Superintendent Jeff Powell also shared that he was looking forward to continuing his work in the parish and will properly deal with the EEOC charges as they come.

“Super excited to be able to continue the work that we’re doing, the progress that we’re making here in Rapides Parish to support the work that our students, our teachers and our community are doing, as we continue to pull together,” said Powell. “So, excited to have another two and a half years to be able to keep that work going. As of right now, we’ve seen no charges that have come from the EEOC so as soon as we get those we will act on those. As we said earlier, any grievance or complaint that we receive we have policies, state and federal law, that we follow.”

Powell’s two-and-a-half-year contract is set to begin June 30, 2022, and expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

