‘Dune,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘West Side Story’ make AFI’s 2021 top 10

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca...
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Dune."(Chia Bella James | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the year’s end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” among the year’s 10 best films.

The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and boost newly released or upcoming movies.

Also making the AFI top 10 were: “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “tick, tick... BOOM!” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

The honorees will be celebrated during a Jan. 7 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

