Gulfport, MS man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 2009 cold case homicide in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Gulfport, Mississippi man, arrested back in June for a May 2009 cold case homicide, has pleaded “not guilty” to second-degree murder.

O’Neil Wesley, 32, also had his $500,000 bond reduced to $200,000 by Judge Mary Doggett. There are some rules, however, if he manages to post bond. Wesley can’t leave the state of Mississippi unless it’s for work, he can’t have a gun, he must refrain from criminal conduct and he must show up for court appearances. Wesley’s attorney said at a preview court hearing that his client held a job in Mississippi. The state objected to the bond reduction.

Alexandria police said when Wesley was 19-years-old and living in Alexandria, he was watching over a three-year-old in the foster care system for the day when the child died. This year, APD Det. Tanner Dryden took a closer look at the case and re-interviewed Wesley. At a September 2021 hearing, Det. Dryden said Wesley told him that he may have hit the girl and testified “he (Wesley) intended to knee the child in the stomach.”

Wesley is represented by Christopher LaCour. The case is being prosecuted by Kelvin Sanders.

Wesley has a pre-trial set for March 23, 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.