The last Popeyes buffet in the world has closed for good

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - It’s the end of a delicious era.

The last remaining Popeye’s buffet in the world, located on Pinhook Road in Lafayette, has closed for good.

According to Hot 107.9, the buffet closed after a management change and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant closed the dining room to guests as cases surged in 2020, effectively shutting down the buffet service.

In a follow-up, DJ Digital spoke to an employee on Dec. 7 who said confidently that the buffet would never return.

“While the restaurant will remain open serving their regular menu, the buffet option will not be returning once indoor dining opens back up to the public,” Hot 107.9 reported.

The buffet was renowned and frequented by celebrity guests, such as the late Anthony Bourdain, who reportedly dined at the buffet for three days straight. While in town filming a Cajun-themed episode of his show Parts Unknown, Bourdain admitted he had an obsession with Popeyes mac and cheese and gorged himself on what he called a “really disgusting, shameful pleasure.”

“To me, Popeyes is exotica,” Bourdain told People Magazine.

