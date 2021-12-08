The last Popeyes buffet in the world has closed for good

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - It’s the end of a delicious era.

The last remaining Popeye’s buffet in the world, located on Pinhook Road in Lafayette, has closed for good.

According to Hot 107.9, the buffet closed after a management change and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant closed the dining room to guests as cases surged in 2020, effectively shutting down the buffet service.

In a follow-up, DJ Digital spoke to an employee on Dec. 7 who said confidently that the buffet would never return.

“While the restaurant will remain open serving their regular menu, the buffet option will not be returning once indoor dining opens back up to the public,” Hot 107.9 reported.

The buffet was renowned and frequented by celebrity guests, such as the late Anthony Bourdain, who reportedly dined at the buffet for three days straight. While in town filming a Cajun-themed episode of his show Parts Unknown, Bourdain admitted he had an obsession with Popeyes mac and cheese and gorged himself on what he called a “really disgusting, shameful pleasure.”

“To me, Popeyes is exotica,” Bourdain told People Magazine.

This is still my fave photo of Anthony @Bourdain because I share his love of the popular fried chicken chain, of which he said, “To me, Popeyes is exotica.” #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/E9mx85pzAJ — Girl Meets Food® (@girlmeetsfood) June 25, 2019

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.