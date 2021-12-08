LDWF agents cite 4 men for deer hunting violations in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited four men for alleged deer hunting violations in Coushatta on Dec. 5.

Agents cited Cederick J. Thomas, 36, of Vivian; Anthony B. Caldwell, 31, of Coushatta; Adam J. Caldwell, 30, of Natchitoches, and Javarrea Pouncy, 28, of Gloster; for hunting deer during illegal hours and hunting from a moving vehicle.

Anthony Caldwell was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and also cited for hunting without resident basic hunting and big game hunting licenses. He was booked into the Red River Parish Jail.

Adam Caldwell, Thomas and Pouncy were also cited for hunting without recreational big game hunting licenses. Adam Caldwell and Pouncy were also cited for hunting without basic hunting licenses.

Agents were on patrol around 8 p.m. on Dec. 5 when they heard shots being fired on the east side of the Red River near Coushatta. Agents went to the area they heard the shots and found a vehicle spotlighting for deer in an open field on private property.

Agents got closer to the vehicle and identified it as a Coushatta Police Department patrol unit. Agents then made contact with the four men inside the vehicle including Pouncy, whom agents identified as an off-duty Coushatta Police Department Officer.

Agents found the men in possession of two antlered deer and three rifles with one of them having night vision capabilities. After further questioning, agents learned that Anthony Caldwell harvested an eight-point buck and is a convicted felon. Agents also found that Thomas harvested a spike buck.

The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRSO) also charged all four men with trespassing for not having permission to be on the private property. The RRSO may also have more charges pending for Pouncy.

Hunting deer during illegal hours brings up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail. Hunting without recreational basic hunting and big game hunting licenses brings up to a $50 fine.A convicted felon possessing a firearm brings a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and five to 20 years of jail. Trespassing carries up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

Anthony Caldwell may also face civil restitution totaling $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken buck. Thomas may face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken spike.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. Kenneth Balkom, Sgt. Jared McIver, Sgt. Wesley Duck, Corporal Justin Greer, Corporal Mike Cook, Senior Agent Dalton Herrington, and Red River Parish Deputy John Egan Griffith.

