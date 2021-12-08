Many’s continued success is a result of a strong family bond

MANY, La. (KALB) - Football is known as a brotherhood, but over at Many High School it’s truly a family bond that runs deep for the Tigers.

Head Coach Jess Curtis has been leading the Tigers for the last 12 seasons, and at that time has made it to at least the semifinals in the playoffs in seven of those years. While the success on the field is important, perhaps what has been the most special for Coach Curtis is that it’s come in John W. Curtis Tiger Stadium, which is named after his father.

“He played here and was a businessman here too for years,” said Coach Curtis. “He always looked after this Many football program because it was vital when I was playing here and even when I wasn’t here. He was deeply involved in Many football.”

Throughout the years, the Curtis name has been a staple in the Many community, especially in football. Coach Curtis has had the chance to coach some of his family members, including his nephew, current four-star safety and linebacker Tackett Curtis.

“Curtis is family,” said Tackett. “We’ve all grown up here, so being able to come back and play high school ball for this town and compete for a state championship means everything.”

Tackett has established himself as not only one of the best recruits in the state but the entire country. Throughout his recruiting process, Tackett’s family and coaches have been there with him every step of the way.

“To be able to come back and play for my uncle is something I’ve always dreamed of,” said Tackett. “All the offers and scholarships that I have been blessed with have made for an awesome experience. We got to go this summer and see all the different schools and really make some good memories with each other.”

The Curtis family lives and breaths football, and now has the chance on Friday to win another ring for the family name and the Many community.

