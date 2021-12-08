Advertisement

Mark Ingram joins Cam Jordan on Saints COVID list ahead of Jets game

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during an NFL football game against the...
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been placed on the COVID list, Jeff Duncan reports.

Ingram will join defensive end Cam Jordan as the second person this week to test positive. Jordan’s COVID-positive status was announced on Monday.

According to Duncan, Ingram is vaccinated and could return if he has no symptoms and two negative tests.

The Saints will also be without wideout Deonte Harris, who currently has the most receiving yards on the team.

RELATED STORIES

Kamara is primed for return to starting lineup

Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended

Deuce and Juan 2-minute drill: Talking Taysom

Ingram, a Saints 2011 first-round pick, arrived back in New Orleans in a midseason trade with the Houston Texans. He’s currently second on the team with 233 rushing yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster...
Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
James Rachal announcing his run for mayor in Pineville, La. on December 6, 2021.
James Rachal announces run for Pineville Mayor
Racial, disability discrimination charges filed against RPSB

Latest News

Trevor Siemian threw his first two interception of 2021 against the Eagles. (Source: Michael...
Eagles extend the Saints losing streak to 3 games
Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find some holes in the Saints defense. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints missed extra points the difference in a Titans victory
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday.
Kamara misses Saints practice on Wednesday
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback