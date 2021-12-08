Natchitoches man wanted for shooting on North Street

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Elijah Collins, 20, of Natchitoches. An arrest warrant has been issued for Collins, who is charged with attempted second degree murder.

On December 5, around 5:45 p.m., NPD officers were notified by the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center that an individual was brought to the hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was shot at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments prior to being brought to the hospital.

The victim was later airlifted from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center to a hospital in Caddo Parish where they are listed in moderate condition.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. All information given shall remain confidential.

