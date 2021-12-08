Advertisement

Natchitoches man wanted for shooting on North Street

Elijah Collins
Elijah Collins(NPD)
By NPD
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Elijah Collins, 20, of Natchitoches. An arrest warrant has been issued for Collins, who is charged with attempted second degree murder.

On December 5, around 5:45 p.m., NPD officers were notified by the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center that an individual was brought to the hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was shot at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments prior to being brought to the hospital.

The victim was later airlifted from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center to a hospital in Caddo Parish where they are listed in moderate condition.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. All information given shall remain confidential.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 NPD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster...
Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
James Rachal announcing his run for mayor in Pineville, La. on December 6, 2021.
James Rachal announces run for Pineville Mayor
Racial, disability discrimination charges filed against RPSB

Latest News

Parking advisory issued for Alex WinterFete 2021
FILE PHOTO: Local Christmas lights on display
Cleco offers electrical safety tips for the holiday season
Mariah Menu Merch
McDonald’s and Mariah Carey debut merch and ‘Mariah Menu’
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations