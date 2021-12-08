New Prospect Baptist Church Christmas Store scaled back due to pandemic

PROSPECT, La. (KALB) - A church with a vision of God’s power: that’s how New Prospect Baptist Church describes itself. At no time is that vision more accurately displayed than during the first week of December for the church’s Christmas store.

“It’s an opportunity to reach out to the community, as well as our church members, that have fallen on hard times,” said Bill Smith, a church deacon.

During the Christmas season, many families find themselves unable to buy gifts for their loved ones. That’s where the Christmas store steps in, providing free gifts to families in the community.

“Our desire in this ministry is to help people who are down and out,” said Diane McCain, the store’s organizer. “Hopefully the next year their economic situation would change and they wouldn’t need help, and they could send someone else to us.”

The idea for the Christmas store started in 1987 after a deacon visited a home to deliver food boxes and noticed the children in the home did not have any gifts for Christmas.

“You went in there, and you see they have nothing,” said Smith. “It touches your heart.”

The ministry soon changed from home visits to a youth ministry, eventually evolving into a church-wide effort. In a normal year, the church collects donations and gifts throughout the year, dedicating funds during December to spend in a “shopping spree” at local stores. Members of the youth group take the funds and use them to buy gifts for others, later packing tables in the church’s fellowship hall with items like toys, jewelry and appliances.

On the first Saturday of December, those in need in the community meet at the church to pick out gifts from the store, while church members wait in another room to wrap their gifts.

The ministry has grown over the years. In its last year operating as normal, the church served more than 200 guests before COVID-19 hit in 2019. What is typically the church’s biggest outreach program, continued this year on a smaller scale. This year, the church was able to provide gifts to 26 families shopping for 75 children this Christmas season.

“We’re still kind of COVID bound, so it’s a lot smaller than it always has been,” explained Smith.

“This year, we focused mostly on children,” said Diane. “We don’t have adult gifts, but we do have plenty of children’s gifts. One day we will get back to the way it was. Meanwhile, we’re blessed to be able to have one on one conversations with our guests who come in, to spend time with them and pray with them.”

However, COVID-19 has impacted more than just the size of the event. Sandy McCain, one of the founders, passed away from COVID-19 last year. Sandy was larger than life and so was his heart for the Christmas store.

“If he was shopping in Marksville and he went by Tractor Supply or Walmart and saw some sales, he’d be so excited,” recalled Diane, about her husband, Sandy. “The day after Christmas we would hit the store at six o’clock in the morning, and he’d be pushing buggies, and I’d be throwing stuff in there. This ministry was just so dear to both of us.”

But to Sandy and the church, it has never just been about serving through giving. It’s also about having an opportunity to share the Gospel and encourage others to take on the spirit of the ministry and carry on the gift of serving.

“We want to challenge people, to get plugged in and see where you can serve,” said Diane. “See where you can make a difference in somebody else’s life.”

