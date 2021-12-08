Advertisement

Parking advisory issued for Alex WinterFete 2021

(Source: City of Alexandria)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The following was released by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria will host the annual Alex WinterFête holiday celebration Dec. 9-12.  Street parking will not be available along Third Street between DeSoto and Washington and on Johnston between 4th and 2nd Streets starting at 5 a.m. Thursday and will not be available on those streets all day Friday, Saturday and until the end of the festival Sunday evening.

Those who typically park in these areas downtown should make alternative parking plans for Thursday-Sunday. Cars parked in the festival area after 5 a.m. Thursday through the end of the festival Sunday are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense

A free public parking deck is available next to the Holiday Inn Downtown at 701 Fourth Street that is approximately a five-minute walk to downtown.

The map above highlights the affected downtown areas.

Related: Alex WinterFete 2021 to formally open on Thursday, Dec. 9

