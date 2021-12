Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational schedule announced

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational is taking place this week in Alexandria/Pineville, featuring some of the best high school basketball teams across the state.

Over a dozen teams will compete in the four-day basketball tournament from December 8-11 across four separate locations.

Below is a full list of the scheduled games and when and where they will be played at.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

ALEXANDRIA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL: 3:30 p.m. Teurlings vs Bolton (Boys) 4:45 p.m. Avoyelles vs Northwood (Boys) 6:00 p.m. Nat Central vs Marksville (Boys) 7:15 p.m. ASH vs Carroll (Boys)

TIOGA HIGH SCHOOL: 3:30 p.m. Tioga vs Buckeye (Boys) 4:45 p.m. Tioga vs Oakdale (Girls) 6:00 p.m. Menard vs Caldwell (Girls) 7:15 p.m. Avoyelles Charter vs Northwood (Girls)

PINEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: 4:45 pm Acadiana vs Marksville (Girls) 6:00 pm Acadiana vs Rapides (Boys) 7:15 pm Pineville vs Menard (Boys)



THURSDAY, DEC. 9

ALEXANDRIA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL: 3:30 p.m. ASH vs Tioga (Girls) 4:45 p.m. Jena vs Teurlings (Boys) 6:00 p.m. Northwood vs Menard (Boys) 7:15 p.m. ASH vs Oakdale (Boys)

TIOGA HIGH SCHOOL: 3:30 p.m. Bolton vs Avoyelles Charter (Boys) 4:45 p.m. Avoyelles vs Opelousas (Boys) 6:00 p.m. Buckeye vs Winnfield (Boys) 7:15 p.m. Tioga vs St. Martinville (Boys)

PINEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: 4:45 p.m. Marksville vs Zachary (Girls) 6:00 p.m. Marksville vs Acadiana (Boys) 7:15 p.m. Northwood vs Acadiana (Girls)

PINEVILLE AUX: 3:30 p.m. Rapides vs Jena (Girls) 4:45 p.m. Oakdale vs Menard (Girls) 6:00 p.m. Avoyelles vs Peabody (Girls)



FRIDAY, DEC. 10

ALEXANDRIA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL: 3:30 p.m. ASH vs Peabody (Girls) 4:45 p.m. St. Martinville vs Carroll (Boys) 6:00 p.m. Nat Central vs Bossier (Boys) 7:15 p.m. ASH vs Captain Shreve (Boys)

TIOGA HIGH SCHOOL: 3:30 p.m. Oakdale vs Jena (Boys) 4:45 p.m. Tioga vs Menard (girls) 6:00 p.m. Avoyelles Charter vs Zachary (Girls) 7:15 p.m. Opelousas vs Menard (Boys)

PINEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: 3:30 p.m. Caldwell vs Rapides (Girls) 4:45 p.m. Winnfield vs Avoyelles (Boys) 6:00 p.m. Pineville vs Marksville (Girls) 7:15 p.m. Pineville vs Northwood (Boys)

PINEVILLE AUX: 4:45 p.m. Summerfield vs Buckeye (Boys) 6:00 p.m. Summerfield vs Avoyelles (Girls)



SATURDAY, DEC. 11

ALEXANDRIA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL: 2:45 p.m. Avoyelles Charter vs Summerfield (Boys) 4:00 p.m. Rapides vs Tioga (Boys) 5:15 p.m. Marksville vs Opelousas (Boys) 6:30 p.m. Bossier vs ASH (Boys)

PINEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: 1:30 p.m. Peabody vs Caldwell (Girls) 2:45 p.m. Menard vs Summerfield (Girls) 4:00 p.m. Avoyelles vs Grant (Girls) 5:15 p.m. Pineville vs Jena (Girls) 6:30 p.m. Pineville vs Nat Central (Boys)



KALB will have full scores and highlights from the tournament throughout the week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.