Advertisement

Reward offered for information in Wing Taxi owner’s death

Richard Washington was shot to death two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi in New Orleans
Richard Washington shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in New...
Richard Washington shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in New Orleans, two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi in the French Quarter.(CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans / Stan Washington | KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (KSLA) - CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a reward for any information related to the death of Shreveport native Richard “Snapper” Washington.

Richard Washington was followed home from work and shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in the 2200 block of Burgundy Street, two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi on Toulouse Street.

CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans

The $10,000 reward expires on Nov. 29, 2023.

Washington was a 1993 graduate of Green Oaks High School in Shreveport.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster...
Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District
James Rachal announcing his run for mayor in Pineville, La. on December 6, 2021.
James Rachal announces run for Pineville Mayor
Judge Dee Drell, an Alexandria-based federal judge, has taken the Biden administration’s...
Alexandria federal judge takes vaccine mandate for federal contractors under advisement

Latest News

Omicron Variant
LDH reports 3 additional probable Omicron variant cases in Louisiana
The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office also charged all four men with trespassing for not having...
LDWF agents cite 4 men for deer hunting violations in Red River Parish
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2021: Weigh-in week
12/8/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
12/8/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast