Reward offered for information in Wing Taxi owner’s death
Richard Washington was shot to death two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi in New Orleans
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (KSLA) - CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a reward for any information related to the death of Shreveport native Richard “Snapper” Washington.
Richard Washington was followed home from work and shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in the 2200 block of Burgundy Street, two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi on Toulouse Street.
The $10,000 reward expires on Nov. 29, 2023.
Washington was a 1993 graduate of Green Oaks High School in Shreveport.
