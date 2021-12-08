Advertisement

Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood alongside I-65 in Nashville, Tennessee, has been removed.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A controversial statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from its perch alongside I-65 in Tennessee.

For over 20 years, Bill Dorris kept the statue of Forrest on his private property, along with flags representing the Confederate states. The display could be seen from I-65 in the Crieve Hall neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

The statue was removed from the location Tuesday, WSMV reports.

Dorris erected the statue in the late 1990s. He said he purposely placed it in plain view of the interstate to remind Tennesseans and visitors to the state of its history.

Dorris has since passed away.

The statue has been a continuous subject of debate in recent years, following the removal or relocation of many historical monuments around the country.

Activists have vandalized the monument over the years, with the most recent attempt leaving the word “monster” on the side of Forrest’s horse.

In September, Middle Tennessee State University voted unanimously in favor of gaining permission from the state to remove Forrest’s name from its Army ROTC building.

In July, a bust of Forrest was one of three that were removed from Tennessee’s capitol building.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Judge Dee Drell, an Alexandria-based federal judge, has taken the Biden administration’s...
Alexandria federal judge takes vaccine mandate for federal contractors under advisement
James Rachal announcing his run for mayor in Pineville, La. on December 6, 2021.
James Rachal announces run for Pineville Mayor
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night

Latest News

Civil Rights Activist Norris G. Guillot Jr. recommending that RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell's...
Discrimination charges filed against RPSB, Supt. contract extended
Discrimination charges filed against RPSB, Supt. contract extended
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Alexandria Councilman Fowler responds to opposition saying he didn’t violate charter, other councilmembers did