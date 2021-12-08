Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 32-year-old Ball woman has been sentenced to 40 years at hard labor for a 2020 deadly house fire on Wainwright Street in Alexandria that killed three children and their grandmother.

Tamielya Brevelle pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of four counts of manslaughter on Nov. 29, 2021 in a deal arranged between the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and her attorney, Christopher LaCour.

Brevelle and her niece, Dorothy Bosby, 28 of Alexandria, had both been arrested and charged with the crime at the time. An arrest affidavit filed into the Rapides Parish courthouse stated that the father of one of the children who was killed, 4-month-old Dreya Russaw told investigators during an interview that he was in a relationship with Brevelle while still involved with his daughter’s mother. Video and cellphone evidence had been admitted into court.

Ahead of Brevelle’s sentencing on Dec. 8, 2021, Jayla Cooper read a victim impact statement to the court. Cooper is the mother of the three children who died in the fire - Jayda Cooper, 7, Brooklyn Cooper, 4, and Russaw. Cooper is the daughter of the woman who died in the fire, Verlana Cooper, 48.

“It has been over a year now and I always wondered how it would feel to lay my eyes on you,” said Cooper, through tears, to Brevelle at her sentencing. “You took my entire family away.”

Cooper told Brevelle that she didn’t even know that Brevelle had a problem with her.

“The issues you had with me, I wasn’t even aware of,” she said. “It was not worth the lives you took from me and my family.”

Cooper talked about the relationship she had with her mother, and how her sister, who is about to become a doctor, is struggling because “her number one cheerleader will not be there.”

“I cry because my mother is not here,” said Cooper. “As you sit in your cell and contemplate what you have done, you can pick up the phone to your mother and hear her voice.”

Cooper spoke about her three young children.

Jayda, her first born, who loved dancing, family and life.

“We will wonder what awesome adult she would have become,” she said.

Brooklyn wanted a huge party for her fifth birthday.

“I promised I’d give her a big party for her fifth birthday... instead I released balloons at her gravesite,” she said.

Cooper said she was just getting to know the personality of her infant, Dreya.

“Here I am left with empty hands,” she cried. “What exactly was your reason for this?”

Cooper spoke about her religious upbringing and said she was “thankful” that her “foundation in God is strong.”

“I was brought up in a home that loved God, God is your final judge,” she told Brevelle.

Cooper also told Brevelle that over the past eight months her victim impact statement has evolved. She spoke about a prior court appearance.

“I watched you mouth to my family that you were sorry, it was an accident, you did not mean to kill my family,” she said.

Cooper said she had learned that Brevelle was pushing for an arson charge to only go forward at trial.

“You basically told me taking my family’s life was only worth five years of your freedom,” she said. “My family is worth more than 40 years.”

She said that Brevelle had “created a massive hole in our lives.”

Brevelle got the chance to address the Cooper family and the court after.

“I just want to let you know I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I never thought in a million years this would happen. I never meant to do this,” said Brevelle.

Brevelle spoke about her own experience being a mother.

“As a mother myself, I understand. I really do. I know it will never be the same. I understand. I have let everybody down. I pray God has mercy.”

Brevelle turned to her own family to address them as well during her statement.

“I don’t want y’all to hate me. I am so sorry,” she said.

She then turned back to the Cooper family: “I wish God gives you comfort. You’ll be in my prayers each and every day.”

As Judge Mary Doggett sentenced Brevelle to 40 years on each count, to run concurrent, she concluded with a message to the Cooper family: “I hope you can begin to move forward.” The crimes were also designated as crimes of violence.

The case was prosecuted by Brian Mosley. Brevelle was represented by Christopher LaCour.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.