Advertisement

Woman says Ghislaine Maxwell abused her at age 14

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate," during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers says the British socialite once felt her naked 14-year-old body before telling her it would be a “great body” for financier Jeffrey Epstein and his friends.

The witness was identified only by her first name, Carolyn, and took the witness stand on Tuesday.

She became the third woman to testify at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell about the abuse the accusers said they endured at the hands of Epstein.

They allege the abuse was facilitated by his close associate Maxwell.

The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied the charges.

Her lawyers say the government is making her a scapegoat for Epstein’s alleged sex crimes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Judge Dee Drell, an Alexandria-based federal judge, has taken the Biden administration’s...
Alexandria federal judge takes vaccine mandate for federal contractors under advisement
James Rachal announcing his run for mayor in Pineville, La. on December 6, 2021.
James Rachal announces run for Pineville Mayor
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night

Latest News

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.
Civil Rights Activist Norris G. Guillot Jr. recommending that RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell's...
Discrimination charges filed against RPSB, Supt. contract extended
Discrimination charges filed against RPSB, Supt. contract extended
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Alexandria Councilman Fowler responds to opposition saying he didn’t violate charter, other councilmembers did