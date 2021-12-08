Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man has been accused of third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of criminal sexual conduct in south Rapides Parish on November 30. After investigating alongside the Children’s Advocacy Center, RPSO said they named Jacob Martin Michot, 19, as a suspect.

On December 8, Michot was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for:

One count of third-degree rape

One count of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Three counts contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Michot was later released on a $101,500 bond, which included a no-contact order with any of the victims.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot with the RPSO Special Victim’s Unit at (318) 473-6727.

