Advertisement

Woodworth man accused of 3rd-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

Jacob Martin Michot
Jacob Martin Michot(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man has been accused of third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of criminal sexual conduct in south Rapides Parish on November 30. After investigating alongside the Children’s Advocacy Center, RPSO said they named Jacob Martin Michot, 19, as a suspect.

On December 8, Michot was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for:

  • One count of third-degree rape
  • One count of indecent behavior with a juvenile
  • Three counts contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Michot was later released on a $101,500 bond, which included a no-contact order with any of the victims.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot with the RPSO Special Victim’s Unit at (318) 473-6727.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
The Alexandria Police Department investigating a crime scene vehicle in the area of Webster...
Alexandria man is dead following shooting near Harmony Hills Housing District
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Tamielya Brevelle
Tamielya Brevelle sentenced to 40 years for 2020 Alexandria fire that killed four people
Racial, disability discrimination charges filed against RPSB

Latest News

Danny Holt
Cold Case: Danny Holt’s 2013 death case reopened
Vernon Cold Case: Danny Holt
Christopher Hayward
Alexandria police searching for missing person Christopher Hayward
Rensselaer Street in Alexandria, La.
Crime Stoppers: APD needs help solving Oct. 8 non-fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street
APD needs help solving Oct. 8 non-fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street